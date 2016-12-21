The Challenges To Fighting Fires In A KELOLANDa
Whether it's a house or a hog confinement, fighting fires this time of year brings challenges beyond the flames. "We have issues to worry about, from hypothermia and frostbite, not only with the members that may live within the household, or also our own members," Jason Marzolf of Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does my one vote matter?
|Dec 22
|sympathyforthedevil8
|6
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|Dak
|13,616
|We're Full: Sioux Falls Humane Society No Longe...
|Nov '16
|Bubba
|1
|Sioux Falls Windshield repair and Auto glass re...
|Oct '16
|merceds
|2
|Nice apartment
|Sep '16
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC