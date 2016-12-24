Sioux Falls will light 6-foot menorah for Chanukah

The Chabad Jewish Center of South Dakota willl ignite a public 6-foot menorah during a community-wide celebration Wednesday, the fifth night of Hanukkah. The event will take place at the Washington Pavilion, December 28th at 5:00 p.m. Following the menorah lighting ceremony, there will be festive Chaunkah foods for the crowd to enjoy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.