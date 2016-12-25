Sioux Falls Fire Teams Up With Santa On Christmas Eve
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue delivered Santa and presents to Sanford, Avera Health, and Lifescape among other facilities on Christmas Eve. "We just want people to be aware of what Jay has done for twenty, twenty plus years ago to start this program to put smile on kids' faces and hopefully we're one big family to help Jay pull through this," said Hilsenroth.
