Sioux Falls Fareway Stores Provide 500 Turkeys To Feeding South Dakota
Fareway Stores, Inc. provided a donation today of three pallets of turkeys to Feeding South Dakota in Sioux Falls. The contribution was made to help brighten spirits this holiday season for those that are food insecure.
