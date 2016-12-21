Sioux Falls Christmas tree drop-offs closed New Year's Day
Two Christmas tree drop-off sites in the city of Sioux Falls will be closed temporarily for the New Year's holiday. City officials say both sites will close January 1, but will re-open Monday.
