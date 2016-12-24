Sioux Falls Christmas tree drop-off locations open Tuesday
The Sioux Falls Regional Sanitary Landfill is opening two drop off locations for Christmas trees. The sites open Tuesday, December 27 and will be open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. They will also be open from noon to 5:00 p.m. on Sundays.
