Red Kettle Goal Yet To Be Reached, Salvation Army Still Optimistic
On December 24th the Christmas Bells will ring for the last time in Sioux Falls for the Red Kettle Drive. As of December 23rd the community of Sioux Falls has raised over $261,438.00 toward The Salvation Army's Christmas goal of $350,000.00 for 2016.
