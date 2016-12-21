Popular wedding venue offers open house every Wednesday
The Meadow Barn in Harrisburg gives people the chance to see the venue every Wednesday evening while enjoying some food and drinks. The Meadow Barn's vendors are also at the open houses to give guests an idea of what they offer.
