Plans Moving Forward To Bring Fazoli's Toa

Plans Moving Forward To Bring Fazoli's To Sioux Falls
People in Sioux Falls will soon have another spot to enjoy spaghetti. Fazoli's has reached an agreement with a local businessman to bring two restaurants to the area.
