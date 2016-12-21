NPRA Comes To Sioux Falls
This weekend, rodeo fans will get a chance to see some of the best bull riders in the country during the 20th annual NPRA Bull Riding Challenge inside the Expo Building at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. "You're going to see over two hours of nonstop entertainment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does my one vote matter?
|Dec 22
|sympathyforthedevil8
|6
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|Dak
|13,616
|We're Full: Sioux Falls Humane Society No Longe...
|Nov '16
|Bubba
|1
|Sioux Falls Windshield repair and Auto glass re...
|Oct '16
|merceds
|2
|Nice apartment
|Sep '16
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC