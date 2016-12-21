News year: Big charges, teacher pay hike and Black Elk Peak
This Aug. 14, 2014, aerial file photo shows Harney Peak southwest of Hill City, S.D. A federal board surprised South Dakota by renaming the state's tallest peak after Lakota spiritual leader Black Elk, who died in 1950. The August 2016 decision by the U.S. Board on Geographic Names swept aside the old moniker, Harney Peak, removing the name of a man whose soldiers killed Native Americans was one of the top AP stories in South Dakota this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does my one vote matter?
|Dec 22
|sympathyforthedevil8
|6
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|Dak
|13,616
|We're Full: Sioux Falls Humane Society No Longe...
|Nov '16
|Bubba
|1
|Sioux Falls Windshield repair and Auto glass re...
|Oct '16
|merceds
|2
|Nice apartment
|Sep '16
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC