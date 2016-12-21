Man arrested for allegedly threatening others with machete
Public Information Officer Sam Clemens says the suspect was living with a married couple at a home near South Juneau Lane and West Nancy Street in western Sioux Falls. A short time later, the suspect returned, and the husband and another person went outside to meet him, Clemens says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSFY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does my one vote matter?
|Dec 22
|sympathyforthedevil8
|6
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|Dak
|13,616
|We're Full: Sioux Falls Humane Society No Longe...
|Nov '16
|Bubba
|1
|Sioux Falls Windshield repair and Auto glass re...
|Oct '16
|merceds
|2
|Nice apartment
|Sep '16
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC