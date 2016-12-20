Liabilities Mount in Wake of Sioux Falls Building Collapse

The parties who have a potential legal claim in the fatal collapse of a building in downtown Sioux Falls, S.D., have had a final opportunity to inspect the ruins before crews start removing critical pieces of the building. Lawyers and experts have inspected the site and will draw their own conclusions about what caused the Dec. 2 collapse, which killed a construction worker and trapped a woman three hours, the Argus Leader reported.

