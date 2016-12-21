Haredi Community - Chabad rabbi and family move to South Dakota JTA,
Rabbi Mendel Alperowitz and wife Mussie, along with their children, arrived on Dec. 24 in Sioux Falls, where they will open a Chabad center. "What actually happened, people were so excited and so appreciated what we were doing, so kind to us and really inviting us to come and move here," Alperowitz told the local television station KSFY.
