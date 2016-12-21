Downed Power Lines Close Section of Cliff Ave
A section of south Cliff Avenue in Sioux Falls is closed for hours overnight after high winds knock down power lines. A pine tree appears to have fallen on the electric lines which then fell into the road way just south of the intersection of 49th Street and Cliff Avenue.
