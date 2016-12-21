City To Break Ground On New Admin Buildinga

The City of Sioux Falls will start the new year with a groundbreaking ceremony at the site of what will be the city's new administration building. The $21.9 million project will break ground on Monday, January 9. The ceremony begins in Meeting Room A at the Downtown Library at 2 p.m. Plans include a 3-story building, underground parking, and room for growth.

