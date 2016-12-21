Betram To Appeal Murder Conviction To SD Supreme Court

A former Harrisburg police chief convicted of murdering his fiancee is appealing the judgment to the state Supreme Court. The Mitchell Daily Republic reports that attorneys for 65-year old Russell Bertram, of Sioux Falls, formerly of Colome, filed a formal appeal of the final judgment in the case on Dec. 6, seeking review of the case by the South Dakota Supreme Court.

Read more at KUQL-FM Mitchell.