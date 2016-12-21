Audio Book Dispensary Available For Visuallya
Several libraries across Sioux Falls and the metro area are now equipped with reading resources for people with visual impairments. Seven library branches now have an audio book dispensary, where audio books can be mailed to a home or checked out at the library.
