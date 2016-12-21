A Look At Stress Debriefing For Firefighters
The building collapse has been emotional for the first responders who dug through the rubble to save Emily Fodness. That's why Sioux Falls Fire Rescue offers counseling to help firefighters come to grips with what happened.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KELO-TV Sioux Falls.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does my one vote matter?
|7 hr
|sympathyforthedevil8
|6
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 19
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Real Estate blog ranks Brandon as state's 2nd s... (Oct '14)
|Nov '16
|Mojoe
|2
|Sioux Falls in the 60's & 70's (Dec '09)
|Nov '16
|Dak
|13,616
|We're Full: Sioux Falls Humane Society No Longe...
|Nov '16
|Bubba
|1
|Sioux Falls Windshield repair and Auto glass re...
|Oct '16
|merceds
|2
|Nice apartment
|Sep '16
|Curious
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sioux Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC