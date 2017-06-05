'They were there for me'

'They were there for me'

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Hawk Eye

Kim Riddle, a Planned Parenthood employee for 34 years who works at the Keokuk clinic, raises her arm as a sign of support while listening to march organizer Alexandra Rucinski speak Sunday during a march protesting the closing of the Planned Parenthood clinic in Burlington. Marchers started at the clinic at 620 N. Eighth St. and made their way down Snake Alley and along Jefferson Street before finishing up at the Statue of Liberty outside Memorial Auditorium.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sioux City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Dec '15) Sun Sick boy 2
News Friends & Family Bid Farewell to Randy Renshaw May '17 torch enterprises 1
Sioux City Music Thread (Jan '14) May '17 Musikologist 10
News Investigators search for cause of Morningside h... May '17 Jessica voshel 1
News Authorities respond to a Sioux City School bus ... Apr '17 Josh Bartz 4
Steve king get Chinese prostitution in moscow Mar '17 Gman 1
News Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old Feb '17 emochick 1
See all Sioux City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sioux City Forum Now

Sioux City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sioux City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Sioux City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,149 • Total comments across all topics: 281,548,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC