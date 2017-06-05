'They were there for me'
Kim Riddle, a Planned Parenthood employee for 34 years who works at the Keokuk clinic, raises her arm as a sign of support while listening to march organizer Alexandra Rucinski speak Sunday during a march protesting the closing of the Planned Parenthood clinic in Burlington. Marchers started at the clinic at 620 N. Eighth St. and made their way down Snake Alley and along Jefferson Street before finishing up at the Statue of Liberty outside Memorial Auditorium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hawk Eye.
Add your comments below
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Dec '15)
|Sun
|Sick boy
|2
|Friends & Family Bid Farewell to Randy Renshaw
|May '17
|torch enterprises
|1
|Sioux City Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|10
|Investigators search for cause of Morningside h...
|May '17
|Jessica voshel
|1
|Authorities respond to a Sioux City School bus ...
|Apr '17
|Josh Bartz
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitution in moscow
|Mar '17
|Gman
|1
|Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old
|Feb '17
|emochick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sioux City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC