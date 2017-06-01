Sioux City's new splash pad brings ma...

Sioux City's new splash pad brings many kids to the new location

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KTIV-TV Sioux City

The pad is a zero-depth, 3,100 square feet and has many different features for kids and families to enjoy. "I believe we made the right decision and I believe just looking at this that look at the people, said Sioux City council member, Rhonda Capron.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sioux City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Friends & Family Bid Farewell to Randy Renshaw May 3 torch enterprises 1
Sioux City Music Thread (Jan '14) May 3 Musikologist 10
News Investigators search for cause of Morningside h... May '17 Jessica voshel 1
News Authorities respond to a Sioux City School bus ... Apr '17 Josh Bartz 4
Steve king get Chinese prostitution in moscow Mar '17 Gman 1
News Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old Feb '17 emochick 1
News Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux... Jan '17 Mom 1
See all Sioux City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sioux City Forum Now

Sioux City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sioux City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Sioux City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,263 • Total comments across all topics: 281,467,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC