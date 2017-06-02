Sioux City Police warn people of new scam email

You received a parking fine! 26-038 - Parking upon street for certain purposes prohibited TrialLaw Court appearance required Parking ticket number information: TPD64734847 Parking Ticket Information To pay your parking ticket, download your ticket and choose one of 2 convenient ways: 1. Online Pay online by Visa or Mastercard, $2 processing fee. 2. By phone Pay by Visa or Mastercard at 562-5972 Police said do not click on the link or give out personal information.

