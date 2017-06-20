Officials in western Iowa hope to launch two-county trail
Officials in a western Iowa city are moving forward with a proposed trail connecting the community with Sioux City after the $10 million project was delayed amid liability and maintenance concerns. The Le Mars City Council voted to serve as the contracting authority for developing and constructing the 16-mile trail.
