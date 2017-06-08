Murder trial underway for Nebraska man who admitted to strangling his wife in Sioux City
Despite confessing to police that he strangled his wife to death, a Nebraska man's murder trial began today in Sioux City. 29-year-old Rogelio Morales of Nebraska is charged with first-degree murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Dec '15)
|Jun 4
|Sick boy
|2
|Friends & Family Bid Farewell to Randy Renshaw
|May '17
|torch enterprises
|1
|Sioux City Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|10
|Investigators search for cause of Morningside h...
|May '17
|Jessica voshel
|1
|Authorities respond to a Sioux City School bus ...
|Apr '17
|Josh Bartz
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitution in moscow
|Mar '17
|Gman
|1
|Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old
|Feb '17
|emochick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sioux City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC