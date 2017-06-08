More humid Friday, HOT for the weekend

More humid Friday, HOT for the weekend

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: KTIV-TV Sioux City

We've had pretty consistent weather this week and it continued today with highs mostly in the 80s across the region and a few thunderstorms formed during the afternoon again. The best chance of storms will be in northern Siouxland with most of them fading away after 9 pm or so.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sioux City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Dec '15) Jun 4 Sick boy 2
News Friends & Family Bid Farewell to Randy Renshaw May '17 torch enterprises 1
Sioux City Music Thread (Jan '14) May '17 Musikologist 10
News Investigators search for cause of Morningside h... May '17 Jessica voshel 1
News Authorities respond to a Sioux City School bus ... Apr '17 Josh Bartz 4
Steve king get Chinese prostitution in moscow Mar '17 Gman 1
News Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old Feb '17 emochick 1
See all Sioux City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sioux City Forum Now

Sioux City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sioux City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Sioux City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,819 • Total comments across all topics: 281,636,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC