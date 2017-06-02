Food Truck Friday kicks off in Sioux City
"The funnel cakes are probably number one and Oreos number 2, then Snickers and then the Indian Taco," said Kenny Foster, Dakota Newbees. Only in it's second season, Food Truck Fridays opened to hundreds of lunch goers, long lines and people coming back for their favorites.
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friends & Family Bid Farewell to Randy Renshaw
|May '17
|torch enterprises
|1
|Sioux City Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|10
|Investigators search for cause of Morningside h...
|May '17
|Jessica voshel
|1
|Authorities respond to a Sioux City School bus ...
|Apr '17
|Josh Bartz
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitution in moscow
|Mar '17
|Gman
|1
|Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old
|Feb '17
|emochick
|1
|Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux...
|Jan '17
|Mom
|1
