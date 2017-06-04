City council set to make decision on ...

City council set to make decision on USS Sioux City

Sioux City City Council could help put one of the city's historic gems on a national scale on Monday night. The U.S.S. Sioux City Commissioning Committee is asking the city for a $50,000 donation to aid in big plans for the vessel.

