20 Civil War Soldiers finally receive headstones
But up until now, 20 of the 72 Civil War Soldiers of the Grand Army of the Republic, resting in Hancock did not have a headstone. "We had a gentleman came into our main office that researches graves of Civil War Veterans and he had a letter that said there was the option to get stones for any servicemen that had served prior to 1907," Tim Tushla, cemetery supervisor for the city of Sioux City.
