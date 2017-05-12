Treasure of Sioux City Awards Presented
The 14th annual Historic Preservation Week in Siouxland is drawing to a close with special recognition of volunteers involved with Sioux City's Public Museum. The Siouxland Historic Preservation Commission presented their annual Treasure of Sioux City Awards to the Peirce Mansion Committee and former museum curator Grace Linden on Friday.
