Track Meet Volunteers Needed
Sioux City Parks & Recreation is hosting the Live Healthy Iowa Kids Track Meet at Elwood Olsen Stadium Saturday, May 6, 2017. They are looking for volunteers to help with timing each running event and measuring the field events that include the standing long jump and softball throw.
