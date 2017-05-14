Sioux City to begin flushing hydrants Monday
The Utilities Division of the City of Sioux City Utilities Department will begin flushing fire hydrants beginning Monday, May 15, 2017. This program is a necessary distribution system maintenance function in which sediment is expelled from the distribution system by opening fire hydrants and allowing them to flow until the water appears clear.
