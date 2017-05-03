Sioux City Receives Naia Basketball Tourney Extension
Sioux City has been rewarded for its 20 years of success in hosting the NAIA Women's Basketball Division Two Tournament. The NAIA has given the city a two-year contract extension to continue those duties at the Tyson Events Center through 2019.
