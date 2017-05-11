Sioux City police have one person in ...

Sioux City police have one person in custody after incident near Riverside exit on I-29

Read more: KTIV-TV Sioux City

Sioux City police confirm they have one person in custody after police activity is seen on Iowa Department of Transportation cameras near the Riverside Exit on Interstate 29. Watch Live IDOT video here: https://hb.511ia.org/#cameras/albumView/355529?timeFrame=TODAY&layers=googleTraffic%2Ccameras Police chase on I_29 in Sioux City. At least 1 in custody.

