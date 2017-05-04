Sioux City Man Booked on O-W-I & Eluding Charges
Police reports say an officer attempted to stop Vital's vehicle in the 2500 block of Floyd Boulevard, but he sped away. Vital had previously pleaded guilty last year to second degree theft and burglary for taking items from a booth at Awesome Biker Nights in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSCJ-AM Sioux City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friends & Family Bid Farewell to Randy Renshaw
|Wed
|torch enterprises
|1
|Sioux City Music Thread (Jan '14)
|Wed
|Musikologist
|10
|Investigators search for cause of Morningside h...
|May 1
|Jessica voshel
|1
|Authorities respond to a Sioux City School bus ...
|Apr 9
|Josh Bartz
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitution in moscow
|Mar '17
|Gman
|1
|Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old
|Feb '17
|emochick
|1
|Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux...
|Jan '17
|Mom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sioux City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC