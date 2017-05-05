Sioux City Celebrates Tree City Award
Sioux City celebrated its selection as a Tree City USA award winner with the ceremonial planting of a tree on the city's riverfront Friday. The Parks Department plants 125 trees annually to replace those that have been lost due to age or storm damage.
