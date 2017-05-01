SHERIFF: Several injured in vehicle accident in Plymouth County Friday night

The Plymouth County communication center received a 9-1-1 call of a vehicle that rolled with multiple injuries at Highway 3 and K18 Friday at 11:03 p.m. Upon arrival, Plymouth County Sheriff's Office deputies said they found four people at the scene. Two people had serious injuries, one of which was thrown from the vehicle and two others with minor injuries.

