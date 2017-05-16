Residents seek refuge at the mall during Morningside gas leak
After hours of voluntarily evacuating because of a gas leak in Morningside, residents were able to return to their homes around 5 p.m. But prior to that, they were given the option of going to the Southern Hills Mall food court if they didn't have anywhere to go. Several of the residents were at the food court since receiving notification of the gas leak around one Tuesday afternoon.
