REDa S Burritos Begins Production in North Sioux City
Michael Adair, is Red's founder and C-E-O of the Franklin, Tennessee company that has moved its manufacturing operations to North Shore Drive in North Sioux City: Adair says Red's markets a variety of frozen products, including burritos, bowls, enchiladas and taquitos, some of which are organic, dairy-free and gluten-free: The company launched after Mike enjoyed his wife's homemade burritos one evening in 2009 and decided to make them available for everyone to enjoy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSCJ-AM Sioux City.
Add your comments below
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friends & Family Bid Farewell to Randy Renshaw
|May 3
|torch enterprises
|1
|Sioux City Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May 3
|Musikologist
|10
|Investigators search for cause of Morningside h...
|May 1
|Jessica voshel
|1
|Authorities respond to a Sioux City School bus ...
|Apr '17
|Josh Bartz
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitution in moscow
|Mar '17
|Gman
|1
|Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old
|Feb '17
|emochick
|1
|Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux...
|Jan '17
|Mom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sioux City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC