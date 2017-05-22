REDa S Burritos Begins Production in ...

REDa S Burritos Begins Production in North Sioux City

5 hrs ago

Michael Adair, is Red's founder and C-E-O of the Franklin, Tennessee company that has moved its manufacturing operations to North Shore Drive in North Sioux City: Adair says Red's markets a variety of frozen products, including burritos, bowls, enchiladas and taquitos, some of which are organic, dairy-free and gluten-free: The company launched after Mike enjoyed his wife's homemade burritos one evening in 2009 and decided to make them available for everyone to enjoy.

