Reconstruction at Sioux City north side sinkhole to start soon
Monday, the city council approved plans, contracts and estimated cost of the 30th Street and Pierce Street Intersection Reconstruction Project. "I think so far, every sinkhole has been associated with a line that has been broken," said Dan Moore, mayor pro-tem for the city of Sioux City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.
Add your comments below
Sioux City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Friends & Family Bid Farewell to Randy Renshaw
|May 3
|torch enterprises
|1
|Sioux City Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May 3
|Musikologist
|10
|Investigators search for cause of Morningside h...
|May 1
|Jessica voshel
|1
|Authorities respond to a Sioux City School bus ...
|Apr '17
|Josh Bartz
|4
|Steve king get Chinese prostitution in moscow
|Mar '17
|Gman
|1
|Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old
|Feb '17
|emochick
|1
|Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux...
|Jan '17
|Mom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sioux City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC