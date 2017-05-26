Public Museum Hosts a oeDINGa Darling...

Public Museum Hosts a oeDINGa Darling Exhibit

KSCJ-AM Sioux City

Museum Curator Matt Anderson says the exhibit features the works and personal artifacts of "Ding" Darling, the pioneering conservationist, creator of the Duck Stamp and two-time Pulitzer Prize winning cartoonist who grew up in Sioux City and started his career at the Sioux City Journal before being hired in Des Moines:

Sioux City, IA

