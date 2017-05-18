Planned Parenthood to Close Sioux City Clinic
Planned Parenthood says it's closing its Sioux City clinic and three more of its 12 clinics in Iowa after the state legislature cut its state funding. Local affiliate Planned Parenthood of the Heartland said Thursday the closings will reduce its facilities in the state that provide abortions from eight to five.
