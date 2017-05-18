Planned Parenthood Forced to Shut Dow...

Planned Parenthood Forced to Shut Down 4 Clinics in Iowa

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: New York Magazine

On Thursday, Planned Parenthood of the Heartland announced that it would close four clinics in Iowa after Governor Terry Branstad signed a budget bill that blocks state funds from Planned Parenthood and other clinics that provide abortions. Clinics in Burlington, Keokuk, and Sioux City will shut down June 30. A fourth clinic will continue to offer limited telemedecine services after the 30th, but eventually it will close, too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sioux City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Friends & Family Bid Farewell to Randy Renshaw May 3 torch enterprises 1
Sioux City Music Thread (Jan '14) May 3 Musikologist 10
News Investigators search for cause of Morningside h... May 1 Jessica voshel 1
News Authorities respond to a Sioux City School bus ... Apr '17 Josh Bartz 4
Steve king get Chinese prostitution in moscow Mar '17 Gman 1
News Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old Feb '17 emochick 1
News Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux... Jan '17 Mom 1
See all Sioux City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sioux City Forum Now

Sioux City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sioux City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Sioux City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,716 • Total comments across all topics: 281,134,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC