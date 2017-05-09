Orpheum Theatre announces new Broadwa...

Orpheum Theatre announces new Broadway Season

Broadway at the Orpheum is proud to announce the 2017-18 Season, sponsored by Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, and MRHD . The 2017-18 Season includes the Tony Award-winning musical Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA , as well as two performances of DIRTY DANCING two performances of ELF THE MUSICAL , THE WIZARD OF OZ , RENT: 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR , and RIVERDANCE ! Subscriptions and group tickets for this exciting season are on sale May 15th! Subscriber benefits include guaranteed same great seats to all season shows, as well as the chance to renew those seats from year to year.

