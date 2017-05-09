One Northwest Iowa Town is making sur...

One Northwest Iowa Town is making sure history doesn't repeat itself

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KTIV-TV Sioux City

One Northwest Iowa Town is making sure history doesn't repeat it - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports the book Conflagration: the great Spencer fire of 1931, cites reports from the Des Moines register that in June of 1931, a little boy walked into a drug store in town where a large display of fireworks was located. The day also happened to be the first day the sale of fireworks was allowed in Spencer city limits under a new local law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTIV-TV Sioux City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sioux City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Friends & Family Bid Farewell to Randy Renshaw May 3 torch enterprises 1
Sioux City Music Thread (Jan '14) May 3 Musikologist 10
News Investigators search for cause of Morningside h... May 1 Jessica voshel 1
News Authorities respond to a Sioux City School bus ... Apr 9 Josh Bartz 4
Steve king get Chinese prostitution in moscow Mar '17 Gman 1
News Sioux City Man Arrested for Sex with 13 Year Old Feb '17 emochick 1
News Radon kits available for reduced price in Sioux... Jan '17 Mom 1
See all Sioux City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sioux City Forum Now

Sioux City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sioux City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Sioux City, IA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,185 • Total comments across all topics: 280,913,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC