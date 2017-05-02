Municipal Credit Union is Robbed by A...

Municipal Credit Union is Robbed by Armed Suspect

Sioux City Police are searching for an armed suspect who robbed the Municipal Credit Union at 103 South Fairmount late Tuesday morning. Sgt. Bertrand says the suspect is six feet tall, clean shaven and was wearing a dark colored hoodie, white tennis shoes and light colored pants.

