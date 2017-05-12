Master Drummer teaches Sioux City students focusing skills
Kids at Irving Elementary truly got to march to a beat of a different drum as Master Drummer Sowah Mensah, an ethno-musicologist and composer originally from Ghana, West Africa, spent the week at Irving Elementary. He uses his musical talents to teach kids how to focus and concentrate.
