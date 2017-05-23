Man accused of killing Iowa deputy in...

Man accused of killing Iowa deputy in jail escape pleads not guilty

Man accused of killing Iowa deputy in jail escape pleads not gui - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports A man accused of killing a western Iowa deputy pleaded not guilty to 12 criminal counts, Tuesday, and asked for a speedy trial. According to Omaha TV station KETV, 24-year-old Wesley Correa-Carmenaty is accused shooting and killing Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Burbridge during an attempted jailbreak.

