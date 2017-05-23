Man accused of killing Iowa deputy in jail escape pleads not guilty

Man accused of killing Iowa deputy in jail escape pleads not gui - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports A man accused of killing a western Iowa deputy pleaded not guilty to 12 criminal counts, Tuesday, and asked for a speedy trial. According to Omaha TV station KETV, 24-year-old Wesley Correa-Carmenaty is accused shooting and killing Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Burbridge during an attempted jailbreak.

