Man accused in jail escape to be held in another Iowa county

Authorities say a man accused of killing a deputy and wounding another while escaping from an Iowa county jail before being recaptured in Nebraska will be held at a different county jail once he returns to Iowa. Woodbury County Sheriff Dave Drew said Correa-Carmenaty will be held at his jail in Sioux City and that his officers will take great caution in handling him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KWWL-TV Waterloo.