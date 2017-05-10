Gloomy and wet Wednesday in store
Yesterday was a bit more refreshing across Siouxland with highs a bit more seasonable than the 80s and 90s we saw Monday. Today will feature even cooler temperatures as NE flow continues to pump in cooler air.
