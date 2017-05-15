First of Tanzanian Crash Survivors Arrives at Mercy Medical
The first of three children who survived the crash of a school bus full of students that swerved off a steep road in Tanzania on May 6th has arrived in Sioux City for treatment of their injuries. Meyer believes it was providence that put his team at the site of the crash within minutes after it occurred: Dr. Meyer has made 41 trips to Tanzania to perform surgery there for residents who don't have access to medical care.
